Insider Selling: OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX) Major Shareholder Sells 16,720 Shares of Stock

OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 16,720 shares of OS Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $112,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,531,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,060,362.14. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OS Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSTX opened at $2.95 on Friday. OS Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32.

Get OS Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OS Therapies in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About OS Therapies

(Get Free Report)

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OS Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OS Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.