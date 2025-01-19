Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 170,416 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 170,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $7,719,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,569 shares in the company, valued at $53,253,275.70. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,447,018.42.

On Friday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $3,521,662.57.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,063 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $3,729,161.92.

On Monday, January 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,114 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $2,674,908.50.

On Thursday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,884 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $2,217,378.24.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,333 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $4,484,148.73.

On Monday, November 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $4,224,948.66.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $4,835,520.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,047,646.24.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,087,358.70.

NYSE IOT opened at $46.75 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Samsara by 19.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Samsara by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Samsara by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

