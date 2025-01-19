Insteel Industries Releases First Quarter Financial ResultsMount Airy, North Carolina, January 16, 2025 – Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIN) issued a news release on January 16, 2025, detailing its financial performance for the first quarter that

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Insteel Industries’s 8K filing here.
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
