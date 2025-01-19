Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,197 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 55.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

OMFL opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

