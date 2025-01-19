Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 5.0% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $153.16 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

