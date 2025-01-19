Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.96 and traded as low as $64.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $65.22, with a volume of 30,106 shares trading hands.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $298.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
