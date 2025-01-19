Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.96 and traded as low as $64.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $65.22, with a volume of 30,106 shares trading hands.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $298.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.