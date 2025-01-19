Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $110.06 and last traded at $109.93. Approximately 227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.72.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF ( NASDAQ:PSCD Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.78% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

