Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Ion Beam Applications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IOBCF stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. Ion Beam Applications has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

