iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 777.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY opened at $82.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

