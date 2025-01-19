iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stake Increased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

