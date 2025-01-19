iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

