iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 18.7% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,017,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,931,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $474.68 and a 1 year high of $612.09. The company has a market capitalization of $517.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.