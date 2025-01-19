iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJH opened at $64.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

