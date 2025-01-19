iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

