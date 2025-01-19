iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587,687 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 90,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.