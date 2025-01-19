iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 10.4% in December

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 752,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,090,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGOV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.86. 214,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,336. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

