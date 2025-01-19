iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 2,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

