iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IWF opened at $406.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $304.85 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $403.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.63. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

