iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.21 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

