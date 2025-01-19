iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $166.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.