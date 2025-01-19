iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 89,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 44,727 shares.The stock last traded at $147.72 and had previously closed at $145.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average is $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

