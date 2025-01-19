iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $103.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $105.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

