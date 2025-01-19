iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Davis Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IVW stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $105.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.