iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Boosted by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $129.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.67 and a one year high of $136.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

