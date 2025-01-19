Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,700 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 678,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Several brokerages have commented on ISPR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital raised Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Shares of ISPR traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.55. 73,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,433. The firm has a market cap of $257.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.92. Ispire Technology has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ispire Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
