ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as low as $8.66. ITV shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 2,530 shares traded.
ITV Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.
