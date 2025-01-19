J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,315,000. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $602,000. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 550,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $4,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $88.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

