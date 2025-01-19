J2 Capital Management Inc Takes $17.11 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 339,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,111,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 16.1% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,676,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 999,068 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,973,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 377.0% in the third quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 516,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 407,824 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,403.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 434,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 405,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,065,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after buying an additional 286,831 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

