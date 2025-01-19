Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 872.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,340 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

