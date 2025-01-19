Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $999,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 129.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2,100.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,188.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,167.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,018.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,371.77 and a twelve month high of $2,388.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $55.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 186.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,303.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,290.75.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

