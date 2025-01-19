Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 22,468 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,468 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

T opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

