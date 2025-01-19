Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 802,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,856. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.34.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JANX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $731,769.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,788.32. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,171.16. This trade represents a 8.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,334 shares of company stock worth $6,070,020 over the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

