John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 166,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance
Shares of JBSS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.43. 58,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,126. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.14.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nuts and nut-related products. It offers dried fruit-based products that are sold under, Fisher Nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
