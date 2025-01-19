John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 166,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 133.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.43. 58,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,126. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.14.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nuts and nut-related products. It offers dried fruit-based products that are sold under, Fisher Nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Featured Stories

