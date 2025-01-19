Joule Financial LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46,542.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after buying an additional 450,530 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 125,273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3,297.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,728 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $117.88 and a 12-month high of $163.98.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

