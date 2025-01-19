Joule Financial LLC Sells 602 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 232.43%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

