JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,868,000 after acquiring an additional 789,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,252,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,570,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 308,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

