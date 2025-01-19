JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,392 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after buying an additional 885,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,868,000 after buying an additional 789,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

