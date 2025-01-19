Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,118 ($13.60) and last traded at GBX 1,134 ($13.80). 21,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 35,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,148 ($13.97).
Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,173.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,070.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.77 and a beta of 1.23.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
