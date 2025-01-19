Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 4th quarter worth about $6,146,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Karooooo by 124.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday.

Karooooo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,060. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 29.39%. Research analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

