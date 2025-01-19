Keen Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVAC) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 50,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keen Vision Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Keen Vision Acquisition by 97.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 952,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 469,903 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 40.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 885,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 225,839 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Keen Vision Acquisition by 2,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 1,295,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,136,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

