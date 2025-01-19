Kelly Financial Services LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

