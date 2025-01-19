Kelly Financial Services LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 225.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,591 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.2% of Kelly Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494,209 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,274,000 after purchasing an additional 159,043 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,258 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,860,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after purchasing an additional 879,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,741,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 680,584 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

