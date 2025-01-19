Kelly Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kelly Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 85,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 86,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,991,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.0139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

