Kelly Financial Services LLC Sells 735 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kelly Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $249.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.78 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average of $238.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

