Kera Capital Partners Inc. Invests $405,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 530,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

