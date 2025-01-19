Kera Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.39 and its 200 day moving average is $237.39. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $203.33 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.