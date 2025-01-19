Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,634 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 193.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 281,024 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 949,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,431,000 after acquiring an additional 62,385 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 295,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.9% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $70.69 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,096.56. This trade represents a 22.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

