Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 3,632 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,145 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 79,739 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 5,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Daiwa America downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

