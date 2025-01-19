Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 4,329 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.00. General Electric has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

