Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMBS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000.

CMBS stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $49.17.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

